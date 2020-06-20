WWE releases 'Gentleman' Jack Gallagher

Several women came forward and accused WWE Superstars of 'predatory behaviour'.

WWE confirmed the release of the 'Gentlemen' earlier today.

WWE confirmed the release of the Superstar on Twitter

Following the serious allegations that were made against Jack Gallagher as a part of the #SpeakingOut movement, he has now been released by WWE. The promotion confirmed the news by posting an official statement that simply read,

"WWE has come to terms on the release of Jack Gallagher (Jack Glaffey)."

WWE has come to terms on the release of Jack Gallagher (Jack Claffey). https://t.co/3e6V82HiRY — WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2020

Earlier today, a woman named Becky took to Twitter to share a horrific incident involving the former WWE Superstar. In a series of tweets posted via her social media account, Becky revealed that she attended a New Year's party on the even of 2014. There, she met Jack Gallagher forcibly got her drunk and made inappropriate advances which left her uncomfortable.

WWE Superstars who faced the allegations during the #SpeakingOut movement

The #SpeakingOut movement took Twitter by storm as women -- mostly from the UK wrestling scene -- came forward and revealed the details of incidents during which they have been mentally, physically, and sexually assaulted by the big names of the wrestling industry.

Indie wrestler Candy Cartwright took to Twitter and accused WWE Superstar Matt Riddle of threatening her and making unwanted sexual advances on her. She even said that he held her neck and misbehaved with her two years ago. Following that, she also shared tweets which states that she was also contacted by Matt Riddle and his wife last year.

Soon after that, Matt Riddle's attorney released a statement saying that female performer in question made these allegations in an 'attempt to harass and humiliate Mr and Mrs Riddle' and wants to 'tarnish their reputation in the community.'

In addition, the press release also stated that Candy has been harassing the family for a while. Hence, Matt Riddle's lawyers sought 'injunction for cyberstalking' their clients in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida.

Other Superstars who were named in the #SpeakingOut movement include NXT UK's Jordan Devlin and Ligero. Both Superstars took to Twitter to deny all the allegations made against them.

WWE NXT star Devlin was accused by his ex-girlfriend Hannah Francesca who said that he was abusive towards her during their relationship. Devlin went on to say that all of her claims are aimed at maligning his reputation, and he is seeking legal advice before taking the next step.

WWE NXT UK's Ligero was accused of sexually harassing pro wrestler Natalie Sykes. The latter said that that incident occurred when she was 17, and at the time, the two trained together.

WWE have sent me a full statement regarding talents facing accusations and which actions the company will take. pic.twitter.com/NI6dQ9Ph6z — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 19, 2020

Following the allegations that surfaced on Twitter, WWE released a statement saying that individuals are responsible for their actions. And if any of the named Superstars are convicted, it would lead to their termination.