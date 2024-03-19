WWE has "fooled" fans again with recent booking, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Veteran journalist Bill Apter has claimed that WWE once again displayed its unpredictability in the last week.

The Stamford-based promotion has often swept fans off their feet with its not-so-straightforward bookings, and last week's RAW was another instance of it. In an action-packed Gauntlet match involving Bronson Reed, Chad Gable, JD McDonagh, Ricochet, and Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn punched his ticket to WrestleMania XL instead of a fan-favorite Alpha Academy member.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, wrestling veteran Bill Apter revealed that the outcome of the Gauntlet Match was completely unexpected.

"He and Sami Zayn put on an incredible match, and I could just swear that Gable was going to win that match, and when Sami won it, I was like, 'What the heck?' The whole storyline, with the family and the little daughter of Chad Gable, everything was there. It was a great storyline, so they fooled us again! At the end of the match, Gable picked up Sami Zayn, and Zayn hugged him, but you could see that Chad Gable was distraught and angry. So maybe this is the start of a series of matches with Gable and Sami, because maybe Gable is gonna cost Sami by some interference to somehow lose the opportunity against Gunther and not win the title," said Apter. [0:49 onwards]

This week on Monday Night RAW, Chad Gable and Sami Zayn shared a segment where the former was seen mentoring the former Bloodline associate on the possible ways to overcome the threat of Gunther at WrestleMania XL.

Another former WWE writer has a prediction for Chad Gable

As noted above, the recent edition of RAW saw the Alpha Academy member tutoring Sami Zayn on ways to counter Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

According to Vince Russo, Chad Gable could play the role of Zayn's mentor for the latter's WrestleMania showdown against The Ring General.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Russp stated:

"Gable may be coaching Sami Zayn. It seems to me that's where they're going now. That's what it looks like, Chris, 'cause he's telling him [Sami Zayn],'You can't beat Gunther blah blah!' he went toe to toe with Gunther!" [33:20 - 33:34]

It would be interesting to see how the dynamics between Sami Zayn and Chad Gable will play out in the coming weeks.

