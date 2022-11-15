WWE footage emerges showing Sami Zayn was seemingly always “down since Day One”

A video has emerged of Sami Zayn dancing with The Usos in WWE NXT in 2014.

Sami has become an Honorary Uce in The Bloodline, much to the displeasure of Jey Uso. The tension between the two almost reached its boiling point on a recent edition of SmackDown. Roman Reigns instructed Jey and Sami to work out their differences, but it didn't go as planned.

Jey mocked Sami's hair and said he can't be a part of The Bloodline because he's not blood. He also angered Roman Reigns, but The Honorary Uce calmed matters down by suggesting that Jey simply hasn't been feeling very "Ucey" as of late. It worked and The Bloodline have apparently set aside their differences for the time being.

The segment was an instant hit with fans, and WWE on BT Sport's Twitter recently joined in on the fun by posting a throwback video of Sami busting a move with The Usos in the ring.

"[email protected] has always been down since Day One @WWEUsos," tweeted WWE on BT Sport.

Former WWE writer thinks Sami Zayn needs to start his own faction

Former wrestling writer Vince Russo recently had an interesting suggestion on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo.

Vince compared Zayn's storyline with The Bloodline to that of Bryan Danielson and the Wyatt Family from nine years ago.

"The thing that makes sense to me is kind of what they did with Daniel Bryan and The Wyatts. If Sami's whole game plan is he's infiltrating them (Bloodline) from the inside, if that's the game plan, bro, and he is setting up his own family in the meantime... I think that's what you need. That's what makes sense to me," said Vince Russo. [5:38 - 6:05]

Sami missed this past Friday's edition of SmackDown due to personal reasons. It will be interesting to see when the Honorary Uce makes his return to the blue brand.

Do you think Sami Zayn could be a future world champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

