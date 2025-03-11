WWE to form new nWo faction of 5 members, including massive stars, in scenario suggested by veteran

The nWo is arguably the greatest faction in professional wrestling's history. Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently suggested that WWE reintroduce the group with new members.

In the mid-1990s, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Hulk Hogan formed the nWo in WCW. The group found enormous success over the next few years, adding many more members, including Hall of Famers Sting, Randy Savage, and Eric Bischoff. Although Nash, Hall, and Hogan moved to WWE as the nWo after Vince McMahon bought WCW, they were not as successful. Although the group disbanded in 2002, they had a few reunions in the past two decades.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan, a former member of the nWo, and Inferno discussed the possibility of reforming the New World Order in WWE like Rey Mysterio did with the LWO. The former WCW Cruiserweight Championship suggested four names to become the potential members of the new faction. He pointed out that Brock Lesnar could also join the faction if he returns:

"[Who are your five guys, Disco?] Braun [Strowman], Bron Breakker, Charlotte [Flair], Finn Balor. [...] I'd throw Brock Lesnar in there too if he returns," he said. [From 04:40 to 05:50]

Where are the five WWE Superstars now?

Four of the five suggested members of a potential new nWo are currently active in World Wrestling Entertainment. Braun Strowman was involved in a feud with Jacob Fatu over the past few weeks on SmackDown. Meanwhile, Finn Balor will now challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship on RAW.

While Brock Lesnar remains absent since his last appearance in August 2023, Charlotte Flair returned earlier this year after over a year to win the Women's Royal Rumble match. She will now go head-to-head against the WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, at WrestleMania 41.

It would be interesting to see if the Stamford-based company would one day reintroduce the nWo.

