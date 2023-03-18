WWE brought back the Million Dollar Championship in 2021 on NXT after more than a decade of the title being off the television. Cameron Grimes became the final winner of the title before the company deactivated it once again.

Grimes was an integral part of the NXT mid-card, where he also won the North American Championship once. He was engaged in a bitter rivalry with Joe Gacy and The Schism for some time and lost his final match against Gacy on the November 8, 2022, episode of WWE NXT.

Cameron Grimes recently took to Instagram to share a recent photo of himself. The photo displays his incredible body transformation as it's evident that he has put on more muscle and gotten ripped over the past few months.

The former Million Dollar Champion has been off television since his loss to Gacy. Fans of the superstar have been wondering where he has been and whether he will return to the ring anytime soon.

Cameron Grimes could be headed to WWE RAW or SmackDown after WrestleMania 39

Earlier reports stated that Cameron Grimes is stuck in limbo as he’s done with NXT and the company has no plans for him. He hasn’t appeared on television since November 2022.

The superstar recently competed in a dark match against Ashante "Thee" Adonis before the February 24, 2023 episode of WWE SmackDown. He won the match to warm up the crowd.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Cameron Grimes competed in a Dark Match before tonight’s Smackdown Cameron Grimes competed in a Dark Match before tonight’s Smackdown https://t.co/yrcvFsFDcE

According to an update from PWInsider, he has attended a few recent RAW tapings. He could be main roster-bound if he manages to impress the higher-ups in the coming weeks.

Many NXT Superstars join the main roster on episodes of RAW and SmackDown that follow WrestleMania. Fans may see the former Million Dollar Champion on RAW or SmackDown following The Show of Shows, where he could get into a new feud right away.

