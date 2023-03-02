29-year-old star expected to make WWE main roster debut under Triple H after WrestleMania 39 - Reports

As WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H has done wonders to strengthen RAW and SmackDown rosters by bringing in formerly released stars as well as promoting talent from NXT. Cameron Grimes could be the next addition to the main roster, as a recent report provided an update on his call-up.

Grimes signed a contract with the Stamford-based promotion in 2019 and has been a prominent member of NXT ever since. Grimes was last seen on WWE's third brand in November last year, where he lost to Joe Gacy. A report stated that the 29-year-old was stuck in limbo as he's done with NXT, and the company's creative team has no plans for his main roster debut.

According to an update from PWInsider, Grimes has attended numerous recent RAW tapings. It was also noted that the former NXT North American Champion could join the main roster after WrestleMania 39.

Cameron Grimes was also present during SmackDown tapings last week. The former NXT star faced off against Ashante "Thee" Adonis in a dark match before the show.

Triple H reportedly wants a smaller card for WWE WrestleMania 39

Triple H took over the keys of WWE's creative department in July last year when Vince McMahon abruptly announced his retirement from pro wrestling. The 14-time world champion has made several changes to the company's product since then, even bringing back several formerly released stars.

Triple H will be booking his first WrestleMania this year, with reports indicating that he intends on using a smaller card. It was also noted that many talents will be left off the card, and some superstars are seemingly upset about it. However, another report rejected that claim, stating that there were no frustrations backstage about the WrestleMania card.

However, recent reports have also indicated that Vince McMahon is back on WWE's creative team in some capacity. The 77-year-old reportedly pushed for a match between Brock Lesnar and Omos at WrestleMania 39. It was then later added that the Beast Incarnate reportedly refused to work with Bray Wyatt.

