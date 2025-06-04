WWE has found R-Truth’s replacement on SmackDown (Exclusive)

WWE delivered a massive shock throughout the wrestling world this past weekend after it was announced on social media that R-Truth had been released. A modern-day legend, R-Truth was an absolute fan favorite during his time with the company and had spent 17 years in WWE after rejoining them in 2008.

Truth's release came as a massive shock, considering his popularity among fans. In the last year, he had become a central part of WWE's programming and only recently had a high-profile programme with his childhood hero, the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena.

Speaking about his release during the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter spoke about WWE finding their R-Truth replacement. The Hall of Fame journalist talked about a 'conspiracy theory' which claimed that NXT superstar Je'Von Evans could be the next R-Truth.

"I've got a conspiracy theory that somebody said which is totally ridiculous but I've got to get it out there. Totally ridiculous. R-truth is gone as we know so somebody said to me you know what, this is like a casting situation in let's say, a Broadway show. He goes out just a little bit after Je'Von Evans makes his SmackDown debut. Same look, same entrance, younger guy, is this the replacement for R-Truth?"

He continued:

"This guy that told me this, he's got like the same shtick in a lot of ways that R-Truth's entrance is similar, the hair is similar so maybe they're just trying to go with a younger guy, and I was like nahh, you know casting director and it's just a younger version of R-Truth but you can't replace R-Truth," Apter said. [1:43 onwards]

Je'Von Evans has experienced rapid growth during his NXT career and has quickly risen up the card. He has been involved in multiple title matches on the brand and made his SmackDown debut last Friday, teaming with Rey Fenix. He's set to face Fenix, Laredo Kid, and Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship at the Worlds Collide event this Saturday.

