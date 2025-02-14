WWE is fumbling 33-year-old star despite NOT releasing her, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

The release of several superstars from the WWE roster has caught many fans off guard. Veteran journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on the topic, drawing attention to a particular superstar who has not been released but is also not being utilized.

The name being referenced is Scarlett, the real-life wife of Karrion Kross. While she has been with Kross in the Final Testament faction, the group seems to have broken up after Paul Ellering and the Authors of Pain were released by the company. Although Karrion is still being given screentime in a WWE storyline with Sami Zayn, Scarlett has not had the same luck for now.

Speaking about the 33-yar-old star on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Bill Apter stated:

"What are they doing with Scarlett? I mean, really, it's practically nothing. Here you have someone who looks really good, looks really good, great character. They kinda changed her look a while ago, and she is just standing there. There is no movement, there is no, I don't know. It's just that whole thing has fallen apart and the whole thing, the whole ball is put on Karrion Kross at this point." [6:58 onwards]

A WWE Hall of Famer has also commented on the recent releases

Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who is currently a part of AEW, has also shared his thoughts on how the pro wrestling business has evolved.

On his My World podcast, Jarrett had the following to say regarding the recent releases.

"It’s another sign to me just how the business just continues to rapidly evolve. I almost would say that I’m a little surprised that we haven’t seen more. Look, we can talk inside the bubble wrestling all we want, but that organization is driven by Ari Emmanuel."

As of now, it remains to be seen what WWE plans to do with Scarlett.

