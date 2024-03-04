WWE General Manager sends Sting a message ahead of his retirement match

WWE official Nick Aldis has sent a message to Sting in the lead-up to his retirement match.

The Icon is set to bring an end to his legendary career this week. Sting will be joining forces with his tag team partner, Darby Allin, to face The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championship at AEW Revolution 2024.

The SmackDown General Manager, who shared the same locker room as Sting for a significant portion of their time in TNA, has conveyed a heartfelt message to the 64-year-old star ahead of his retirement match. Aldis praised Sting as a wonderful man and a genuine icon, extending congratulations for his remarkable career and expressing gratitude for Sting's support.

"🦂 @Sting, you're a wonderful man and a true icon. I hope tonight is everything you hope for. Congratulations on an incredible career, and thank you for having faith in me. Tear it up tonight! #ThankYouSting," Aldis wrote.

In the period between 2003 and 2014, Sting was one of the integral faces of TNA, while Nick Aldis joined the Nashville-based promotion and was associated with it from 2008 to 2015.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes also sent a message to Sting

Prior to making his return to WWE, Rhodes played a pivotal role at AEW as one of its founding members. He was among the numerous stars who recently honored Sting.

The former AEW star has paid tribute to Sting, posting a picture with his brother, Dustin Rhodes, and Sting, accompanied by a scorpion emoji as the caption.

After dedicating almost four decades to professional wrestling, The Icon will retire after this week's pay-per-view. It remains to be seen if the legendary superstar can conclude his illustrious career with one final victory.

