WWE gets accused of blatantly making Bobby Lashley look like an afterthought; veteran urges him to speak up (Exclusive)

Sadly, Bobby Lashley's road to WrestleMania hasn't panned out as expected. The All Mighty's name was brought up during the latest Legion of RAW episode, and Vince Russo believes the superstar needs to question WWE officials about his current status.

Lashley was previously on course for a rather bizarre match-up against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania, which is no longer on the cards due to the latter's reported health issues.

Despite being one of the most protected superstars on the roster, Bobby is without a WrestleMania match. Vince Russo felt that the 46-year-old star ought to speak up about his underwhelming booking.

Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone discussed how kayfabe has been affected in the internet era, with several talents becoming legitimate brands outside the realms of WWE.

While Russo realized that Bobby Lashley might be happy with the amount of money he was making in WWE, he raised doubts about his presentation on TV and why the Triple H's team needed to do a better job.

"Like I said, especially when it's a case like a Bobby Lashley and you're blatantly making the guy look like an afterthought. You can't do that to that guy. If I'm Lashley, listen, don't get me wrong, the guy is making a lot of money, Chris," said Vince Russo. "I'm sure he is very happy, but if I'm Lashley, I've got to say, 'Wait a minute. None of this is on me, bro, and I've got a brand,'" said Russo. [From 25:30 – 26:00]

Will Bobby Lashley get a big WrestleMania match?

Unfortunately, Bray Wyatt's absence has led to WWE changing its creative plans for Bobby Lashley, who, as of this writing, is not officially slated to compete at WrestleMania.

The two-time WWE Champion, though, will enter the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the upcoming SmackDown episode as one of the favorites to be the last man standing.

Reports suggest that WWE could use the Battle Royal to set up Lashley's WrestleMania bout, as they would ideally want him on the card, given his popularity amongst the fanbase. Recent rumors reveal that the company could book Bobby to take on LA Knight on Night One.

