WWE getting 32-year-old star back could pose a big risk, unlike Naomi, who has "connections," veteran claims (Exclusive)

Familiar names continue to show up in WWE under the Triple H regime, with Naomi making her comeback at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. During a recent discussion about Mercedes Mone's potential return, Dutch Mantell explained why making it happen would be risky.

While the former Sasha Banks is expected to make her AEW debut soon, WWE presently has a storyline that would have otherwise been a perfect fan to get her back on TV. Damage CTRL turning on Bayley has opened up the ideal spot for Mercedes Mone to slot right into, but we all know that may not happen.

However, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell says even if Triple H and the team re-signed Sasha Banks, the company would have taken a risky call by seemingly rewarding a talent who walked out on them. During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the veteran said:

"You know what's the risk they run with Sasha? Her getting her way with WWE because she walked out before, even though it's a different regime; she walked out before, and it looks like now she is being rewarded to come back?" [From 38:40 onwards]

Regarding Naomi's return, Dutch Mantell said the situation was totally different due to the former TNA star's connections to The Bloodline. Mantell further stated that though the former Trinity Fatu and Banks both left WWE together, the blame would have been on The Legit Boss.

"Well, Naomi! But Naomi has connections, and she can probably do that. And they all blame Sasha, I'm sure, because she walked out with her. But I think Naomi, with the Bloodline and all that, they overlook that. That's just doing business the best way you can," added the veteran. [From 39:16 onwards]

Former WWE star Mercedes Mone is reportedly AEW-bound

Following Tony Khan's announcement of AEW Dynamite: Big Business, Mercedes Mone's long-rumored signing became rather evident.

Khan and AEW aren't shying away from dropping blatant hints about the impending arrival of the former women's champion. Mercedes Mone herself mentioned "Big Business" while recently accepting the challenge of another highly-rated star for a dream clash, possibly in AEW.

March 13 is when Mercedes is expected to make her first AEW appearance, and fans can't wait to see what the 32-year-old offers in Tony Khan's organization.

