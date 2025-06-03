WWE is "getting away with doing nothing," says ex-employee (Exclusive)

WWE is heading towards another Premium Live Event as the 2025 edition of Money in the Bank is just days away. The event is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

The 2025 edition is set to be the 16th annual Money in the Bank event and is headlined by the two blockbuster ladder matches. However, the event card doesn't seem to have much else going on apart from the ladder matches, as only two other matches have been announced so far.

This Friday Night's SmackDown remains the only show before the PLE, and only four matches have been given the green light till now. Addressing the issue on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE writer Vince Russo claimed that WWE is doing nothing and getting away with it before the big show.

"Let's be honest, man. They are just getting away with doing nothing. I don't know if you literally could put any less effort into what they're doing creatively," Russo said. [25:48 onwards]

The men's Money in the Bank match will see the likes of Seth Rollins, Solo Sikoa, Penta, LA Knight, Andrade, and El Grande Americano compete for the briefcase. Meanwhile, in the women's match, Rhea Ripley, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Roxanne Perez, Alexa Bliss, and Naomi will battle it out to come on top.

While the ladder matches headline the event, John Cena is going to be in action at the show. He teams up with Logan Paul to take on Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes while Lyra Valkyria defends the Women's IC Title against mentor turned rival, Becky Lynch.

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling.



