WWE getting sued by 39-year-old star for a recent horrific incident could happen, says Vince Russo

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes that the company could face legal action for the recent incident involving Syko Stu and Raja Jackson. The incident occurred at the KnokX Pro wrestling promotion, which is owned by Rikishi and was previously affiliated with the Stamford-based promotion's ID program.

During a recent KnokX Pro event, Stu was knocked unconscious during an incident with Raja Jackson, son of Quinton Jackson. Raja slammed Stu and proceeded to punch him over 20 times, putting him in critical condition. Following the incident, the global juggernaut ended its partnership with KnokX Pro.

Speaking about the incident on the Coach and Bro show, Vince Russo noted that even the Stamford-based promotion could get sued by Syko Stu following Raja Jackson's attack.

"They better hope that Stu is a guy that doesn’t wanna burn a WWE bridge because if he sues, and he is going to sue. Listen, man, when you get into a lawsuit, you sue everybody. We sue the building, we sue the person who owns the building. Very easily, a part of that lawsuit could be [against] WWE because they were associated with this company."

Russo further explained why the global juggernaut is at risk despite not owning KnokX Pro:

"I would say they are held responsible because you have to know who you are in business with. If they are a WWE ID school, they are in business with WWE. So, you can almost look at it as an extension of WWE. That’s why, if I am the guys at TKO, I am starting to question some people’s judgment."

WWE veteran The Hurricane also reacted to the Syko Stu-Raja Jackson controversy

The Syko Stu-Raja Jackson incident has been the talk of the town over the last several days. It was noted that Jackson attacked Stu in that manner because he was allegedly told he could get his payback for an earlier incident between the two.

However, Hurricane noted on X that the incident did not make sense, as the previous mishap between the two did not happen in the ring:

"A 'receipt' in the ring is for sh*t that’s happened in the ring. If you got backstage beef, handle that sh*t backstage. If you got personal heat, handle that sh*t on personal time. 'Receipts' are not for settling personal grievances. If you were trained otherwise, your trainer is wrong," he wrote.

KnokX Pro also reacted to the incident, noting that what was supposed to be a planned and agreed-upon wrestling spot turned into a selfish and irresponsible act of violence against Stu. They also apologized to the fans.

