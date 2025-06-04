WWE gives CM Punk a hilarious new nickname

WWE gave CM Punk a hilarious new nickname today on social media. The Second City Saint was in action in the main event of this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW but came up short.

CM Punk competed in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match against El Grande Americano and AJ Styles this past Monday night on the red brand. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Seth Rollins got involved in the match. El Grande Americano capitalized on the interference and qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match on Saturday night.

The promotion took to Instagram today to share a video of Punk and Sami Zayn talking trash with Rollins, Breakker, and Reed. During the clip, Punk starts playing the steel chair as if it were a guitar, and WWE suggested that "CM" stood for Chair Musician. You can check out the hilarious clip in the Instagram post below.

"Does CM stand for Chair Musician? 🎶"

Punk has been in a rivalry with Seth Rollins for several months now. The Visionary qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match and will be in action at the PLE this weekend.

Former WWE writer criticizes CM Punk's promo on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently criticized the promo between CM Punk and Sami Zayn on this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW.

Zayn interrupted Punk during RAW this week and gave him a pep talk ahead of his Money in the Bank qualifying match. The former champion also teased challenging Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship if he were to capture the title down the line.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo shared his thoughts on Punk and Zayn's promo. The legend suggested that the promo between the two stars on RAW didn't accomplish anything.

"What about the opening promo? The opening promo was Sami telling CM Punk, we need you to win tonight. That was the promo?" [4:35 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Sami Zayn also lost his Money in the Bank qualifying match last month. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious in the Men's Money in the Bank qualifying match this weekend.

