  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE gives CM Punk a hilarious new nickname

WWE gives CM Punk a hilarious new nickname

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jun 04, 2025 19:12 GMT
Punk was in action on this past Monday
Punk was in action on this past Monday's episode of RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE gave CM Punk a hilarious new nickname today on social media. The Second City Saint was in action in the main event of this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW but came up short.

Ad

CM Punk competed in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match against El Grande Americano and AJ Styles this past Monday night on the red brand. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Seth Rollins got involved in the match. El Grande Americano capitalized on the interference and qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match on Saturday night.

The promotion took to Instagram today to share a video of Punk and Sami Zayn talking trash with Rollins, Breakker, and Reed. During the clip, Punk starts playing the steel chair as if it were a guitar, and WWE suggested that "CM" stood for Chair Musician. You can check out the hilarious clip in the Instagram post below.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Does CM stand for Chair Musician? 🎶"

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Ad

Punk has been in a rivalry with Seth Rollins for several months now. The Visionary qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match and will be in action at the PLE this weekend.

Former WWE writer criticizes CM Punk's promo on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently criticized the promo between CM Punk and Sami Zayn on this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW.

Ad

Zayn interrupted Punk during RAW this week and gave him a pep talk ahead of his Money in the Bank qualifying match. The former champion also teased challenging Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship if he were to capture the title down the line.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo shared his thoughts on Punk and Zayn's promo. The legend suggested that the promo between the two stars on RAW didn't accomplish anything.

Ad
"What about the opening promo? The opening promo was Sami telling CM Punk, we need you to win tonight. That was the promo?" [4:35 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

Sami Zayn also lost his Money in the Bank qualifying match last month. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious in the Men's Money in the Bank qualifying match this weekend.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications