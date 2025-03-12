WWE gives two-word name to Roman Reigns' move on RAW

Roman Reigns showed up unannounced in the closing moments of WWE RAW this week. He picked up right where he left off at the Royal Rumble as The Tribal Chief unleashed on Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

Seth Rollins repeatedly hit his finishing maneuver on the Samoan at the Rumble, which got the latter sidelined for a month. When Roman Reigns returned on RAW, he did the same to The Visionary. However, he not only hit the Spear but also added insult to injury by using the Stomp on Rollins.

On Instagram, WWE highlighted The Tribal Chief's Stomp on Rollins. This happened outside the ring before Reigns attacked Punk.

"TRIBAL STOMP," read WWE's caption.

Watch the highlight from Instagram below:

While there is no word on how WWE plans to utilize all three big stars at WrestleMania 41 next month, a Triple Threat Match has been the word on the rumor mill since the Royal Rumble. If that were the case, what would the stakes be?

Paul Heyman explains Roman Reigns' WWE character

In 2020, Roman Reigns introduced The Tribal Chief persona. He had aligned with Paul Heyman, whom he would call his Wiseman, as he ran roughshod through the roster. Reigns eventually formed The Bloodline, consisting predominantly of his real-life family members.

Paul Heyman recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, discussing The Tribal Chief character. He compared it to Marlon Brando's character, Colonel Kurtz, in Apocalypse Now, revealing it to be a great source of inspiration.

"The burden of leadership, the burden of the worship, the burden of the expectations, the burden of, let’s call it the acknowledgement, is so heavy on Kurtz that he resents everyone around him for relying on him to this extent, though his power and his entire character is designed for that very purpose," Paul Heyman said.

Although Paul Heyman has been the loyal 'Wiseman' to Roman Reigns, he has always had a soft spot for CM Punk. Before The Tribal Chief graced WWE television, Heyman managed The Best in the World during the latter's 434-day reign as WWE Champion.

