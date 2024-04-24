WWE GMs Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce make massive revelation during surprise appearance on NXT: Spring Breakin' Night One

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis made a surprise appearance during the week one of WWE NXT Spring Breakin' 2024 tonight.

With the WWE Draft set to kick off later this week on Friday Night SmackDown, live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, anticipation is high among all superstars eager to see where their near future lies.

This week's episode of WWE NXT commenced with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, and NXT General Manager Ava discussing the upcoming draft backstage. Aldis and Pearce revealed their intent to closely monitor the proceedings during the show, potentially eyeing NXT stars to draft to their respective brands.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Nick Aldis specifically mentioned that he would be watching the main event of the show very carefully, highlighting the NXT Championship match between Ilja Dragunov and Trick Williams.

"I'm going to be watching that fight between Ilja Dragunov and Trick Williams very carefully," Nick Aldis said.

The high-stakes bout has an interesting stipulation attached to it. If Ilja Dragunov successfully retains his title, Trick Williams will be forced to leave NXT. It will indeed be intriguing to see which NXT stars will be called up to the main roster in the upcoming draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback