WWE is going to significantly hurt Solo Sikoa, veteran manager says

Solo Sikoa became The Bloodline's unofficial Tribal Chief in 2024. However, Roman Reigns quashed his young cousin's ambitions after he resurfaced.
Veteran manager Jim Cornette feels WWE is going to significantly hurt Sikoa when the latter inevitably wrestles Jacob Fatu. Cornette highlighted Fatu's overall appeal and noted that his cousin struggled to connect with the fans.
On Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, the 63-year-old wondered how the company was going to pull off the teased program between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. He noted that even Fatu could be affected coming out of the potential rivalry.
"The problem that I'm thinking is even if they're just going with [Jacob] Fatu vs. Solo [Sikoa] as similar styles, that might diminish Jacob and/or Solo, because it might make Jacob's sh** look less special and it might make Solo look like he can't do all the sh** that Jacob can do," Cornette said. [From 2:30 to 2:50]
Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE
Jim strongly believes Solo could be negatively affected from a potential full-fledged feud with The Samoan Werewolf because the fans would pick a side, and Cornette feels it won't be with the former NXT North American Champion.
Solo Sikoa has taken a backseat for Jacob Fatu this WWE WrestleMania season
For weeks, Jacob Fatu has been feuding with Braun Strowman. This past Friday, he defeated The Monster Among Men in a Last Man Standing match. The victory earned Fatu a United States Title contest against LA Knight at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The Samoan Werewolf has also tried to stand apart from The Bloodline's identity and Solo Sikoa's shadow. He has become his own man apart from The Island of Relevancy, and two weeks from now, he gets his first shot at tasting gold in WWE.
Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.