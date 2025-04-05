WWE is going to significantly hurt Solo Sikoa, veteran manager says

Solo Sikoa became The Bloodline's unofficial Tribal Chief in 2024. However, Roman Reigns quashed his young cousin's ambitions after he resurfaced.

Ad

Veteran manager Jim Cornette feels WWE is going to significantly hurt Sikoa when the latter inevitably wrestles Jacob Fatu. Cornette highlighted Fatu's overall appeal and noted that his cousin struggled to connect with the fans.

On Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, the 63-year-old wondered how the company was going to pull off the teased program between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. He noted that even Fatu could be affected coming out of the potential rivalry.

Ad

Trending

"The problem that I'm thinking is even if they're just going with [Jacob] Fatu vs. Solo [Sikoa] as similar styles, that might diminish Jacob and/or Solo, because it might make Jacob's sh** look less special and it might make Solo look like he can't do all the sh** that Jacob can do," Cornette said. [From 2:30 to 2:50]

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Ad

Jim strongly believes Solo could be negatively affected from a potential full-fledged feud with The Samoan Werewolf because the fans would pick a side, and Cornette feels it won't be with the former NXT North American Champion.

Solo Sikoa has taken a backseat for Jacob Fatu this WWE WrestleMania season

For weeks, Jacob Fatu has been feuding with Braun Strowman. This past Friday, he defeated The Monster Among Men in a Last Man Standing match. The victory earned Fatu a United States Title contest against LA Knight at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Ad

Ad

The Samoan Werewolf has also tried to stand apart from The Bloodline's identity and Solo Sikoa's shadow. He has become his own man apart from The Island of Relevancy, and two weeks from now, he gets his first shot at tasting gold in WWE.

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Varughese Joel has been a WWE news writer at Sportskeeda for the last 2 years. Always having a penchant for writing, he worked as an independent screenwriter and a copy/content writer for almost 2 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Joel’s pro-wrestling knowledge comes from hours of watching it from a young age. His favorite wrestler is Shawn Michaels, but if he could go back in time to The Attitude Era, he would like to manage Chris Jericho and advise him to cut his hair and portray a character similar to Javier Bardem in the movie “No Country for Old Men,” something which Jericho later pulled off in 2008.



Besides Michaels, Joel is also a fan of Eddie Guerrero, Randy Orton, Edge, CM Punk, and Brock Lesnar. His current favorites are Roman Reigns, Gunther, and Drew McIntyre.



Joel is a team man and works closely with his colleagues, conducts thorough research, and only relies on top pro-wrestling sources for information. His well-researched news reports have received close to 10 million reads till date.



When not following pro wrestling, Joel can be found designing built spaces, auditioning for films, working out, spending time with family and watching movies. Know More