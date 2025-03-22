WWE Hall of Famer able to walk again; shares unexpected help he received from Chris Jericho

A WWE Hall of Famer was able to walk again. He recently revealed how Chris Jericho helped him.

Abdullah The Butcher was one of the most feared and dominant forces in the ring during the '60s, '70s, and '80s. He competed in the most bloody and violent matches of his time. The deep scars on his head are a clear indication of how violent his matches used to get. However, it looks like all that violence has taken a toll on the 84-year-old.

Abdullah The Butcher was hospitalized a couple of months ago due to a bleeding ulcer that bound him to a wheelchair. He was in such bad shape that he couldn't even dress himself. However, the WWE Hall of Famer is now able to walk again thanks to Diamond Dallas Page. He also revealed in a clip that he was on the verge of homelessness, but Chris Jericho and some other people in his life helped him find a place to live.

"But the main part about this is this. Jericho, thank you very much. I appreciate you. I think about you all the time." [0:21 - 0:28]

Tyson Kidd recalled when Chris Jericho asked him for help

Tyson Kidd made his WWE debut in 2009 and quickly found success along with David Hart Smith and Natalya. Tyson and DH Smith even won the tag titles twice. However, Tyson's career was plagued by injuries, which always kept him away from the ring. After suffering a serious spinal cord injury in 2015, he retired from in-ring competition in 2017. Currently, Kidd serves as a backstage producer.

During a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, Tyson Kidd revealed that Chris Jericho asked him to produce one of his matches against Cryme Tyme, which he found funny considering his experience at the time.

“I know he has the moniker of taking credit for inventing everything, Chris Jericho. However, in July 2009, I’d been on the main roster for five months. I knew Chris a little bit. I’d been to his house prior when I was in FCW and stuff. I’m five months onto the main roster. He’s asking me to produce a match of his, so he invented TJ, the producer [laughs]. I didn’t produce it, but it was Jericho and [The Big Show] against Cryme Tyme. He said, ‘Man, you’ve really figured Cryme Tyme out. Can you please help us?’"

It's good to see that Chris Jericho helped a legend like Abdullah The Butcher get a place to live.

