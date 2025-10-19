WWE Hall of Famer addresses legend as "Trish motherf***ing Stratus," explains why (Exclusive)

Trish Stratus is considered to be one of the biggest names in the history of WWE's women's division. However, she is apparently addressed in a rather strange way by Hall of Famer Teddy Long, who in turn also faces the same thing from Stratus.

Teddy and Trish are apparently quite close in real life, having cultivated a friendship backstage when in the pro-wrestling business. Apparently the two of them often address each other in a strange way, even calling each other expletives in public. The WWE Hall of Famer recently explained how it all started.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long stated:

"Here's the deal. That's the way Trish Stratus and I have always introduced ourselves for many many years. And I don't remember how it started. Oh no, I think Trish walked up to me one day and I did something, and it was all good. And she come to me and said Teddy motherf***ing Long. And I hit her back with... Trish motherf***ing Stratus. And that's how we meet each other everytime we see each other."

WWE legend Trish Stratus recently shared a heartbreaking update

Trish has apparently been struggling with the loss of her mother, judging by her post on Instagram.

Taking to social media, she posted a video of her mother and stated:

"I didn’t think anything could be more painful than the day my mom died. But the weeks that have passed and learning how to live without her, have taught me otherwise," she wrote in the caption.

She further wrote:

"I’ve come to see, it’s not one big heartbreak, but a thousand little ones scattered through each day. I was not prepared for how unpredictable this is… how you can feel steady for a moment, then unravel in the next. It’s exhausting, this constant push and pull of holding it together while silently falling apart," Stratus added.

Trish is currently not active in the ring, and it remains to be seen if she will ever wrestle in WWE again.

