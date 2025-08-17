WWE Hall of Famer admits he didn’t see John Cena’s success coming at first - "He wasn't the only one" (Exclusive)

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Arn Anderson recently spoke about his first impression of John Cena. He worked closely with the star during his initial years in the company.

Ad

John Cena will go down as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. In a career spanning over two decades, he became the first ever man to win 17 World Championships in WWE. The 48-year-old star is currently on his farewell tour and is expected to hang up his boots in December this year.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, Anderson noted that Cena rubbed shoulders with a talented lot in WWE at that time. He noted how the roster had established stars with huge physical stature, like Kane and The Big Show, while newcomers such as Batista and Randy Orton were making a name for themselves. The legend felt John Cena got his success when he started listening and taking advice.

Ad

Trending

"Once he started listening and taking advice, more or less just picking it up, I think. Not right away, I didn't know." Arn said. "A lot of guys looked pretty good. There was Batista, Randy Orton. Think of all the body guys there were around when John came along. He wasn't the only one. So you didn't necessarily say, 'That guy looks better than everybody. He's gonna be a big star.' You've got Kane walking around, Big Show, and all those kinds of guys. It's not a gimme that he's going to be a big star. He needed to learn how to sell, and he did. And that's why he's still relative today." [From 4:56 onwards]

Ad

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

Ad

In the aftermath of SummerSlam, Logan Paul called out John Cena, asking for a match. The two stars are set to collide in a generational matchup at Clash in Paris this month.

While using the quotes from this article, remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Sportskeeda also thanks The Gathering, hosted by T-Mart Promotions, for providing the perfect venue for this interview.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!