WWE Hall of Famer allegedly had an impressive way to use his connection with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Hulk Hogan

A former WWE Superstar recently talked about Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik's impressive way of using connections with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Hulk Hogan. In the latest episode of his podcast, Rob Van Dam spoke on the topic.

WWE Legend The Iron Sheik passed away recently at the age of 81. The Hall of Famer was known for being one of the most charismatic wrestlers of all time. He was the only Iranian WWE (then-WWF) World Champion.

Rob talked about the recently deceased legend on his 1 Of A Kind With RVD podcast. He said that while traveling with The Iron Sheik, the late Hall of Famer used to try to use his photos as currency at different places and would get offended if Van Dam tried to pay.

"Oh, first off, traveling with him, I've got all the same stories as everybody else. He would try to use his photos as currency and so he would be offended if you try to whip out your money and, he did it at drive-throughs, he did it at nice restaurants, he did it at strip clubs, uh, whenever the bill comes, if we whip out our wallet, he would actually get mad, get mad at us and tell us to you know put it away," said Rob. [From 3:15 to 3:43]

He then added that Sheik used to speak to the manager and pull out his photos with Cyndi Lauper, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Hulk Hogan in order to use his photos as payment.

"Then he would ask to speak to the manager and he would go through this Spiel you know where he pulled out his pictures and he would uh say you know this is me and Cyndi Lauper you know and this is me and uh The Jabroni Arnold Schwarzenegger you know, he'd ask like whose neck is bigger, you know his neck looked way bigger in the photo and then there's one of him and Hulk Hogan," said Rob. [From 3:43 to 4:07]

