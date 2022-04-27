WWE Hall of Famer expected a "much more lively response" to Asuka's return

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has commented on Asuka's return, stating that the Empress of Tomorrow would have gotten a better response in a "die-hard" wrestling city.

The former RAW Women's Champion made her return to WWE programming on thee Monday night show this week at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN. She wasted no time in going after Becky Lynch, stating that she is here to prevent the latter's comeback.

Speaking about the Japanese's return on the latest Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray detailed that the reaction to the former champion's return was underwhelming:

"I love the fact that Asuka is back,"- said Bully. "We've been wanting her back for a while. I don't think that was the right time or the right place for her to return. Sometimes I like to take into account a certain city for certain talent where we can maximize the potential of the reaction. I think Asuka got a decent reaction last night, but I think she would have gotten a much better reaction if it was in a die-hard wrestling city like Chicago, Philadelphia, or New York."

The wrestling veteran added that he expected a much more lively response to the top star's return:

"Knoxville, to me, was decent and good at best with their reaction to Asuka's return. I would have expected a much more lively response to somebody who's been in the women's division for a while and has been gone for a while." (from 15:35 to 16:40)

Becky Lynch wasn't too thrilled about Asuka's WWE return

This past Monday on RAW, Big Time Becks made her return to the company after losing the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

Big Time Becks was in the middle of a captivating promo when she was interrupted by the Empress. The former NXT Champion told Lynch that she would stop her comeback and then went on to flick the former champion on her nose.

Lynch unsuccessfully tried to take a shot at the Japanese star, after which she retreated to the back. The Irish Lasskicker later took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Asuka's return, recalling that she handed her RAW Women's Title to The Empress of Tomorrow two years ago.

The two women last faced off against each other two years ago on WWE RAW, and Big Time Becks was able to pick up the victory, successfully defending her RAW Women's Title.

