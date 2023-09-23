A WWE Hall of Famer inducted in 2021 recently appeared at a special live WWE event in India. He let everyone in the crowd know his desire to have one more match. The former World Heavyweight Champion recently posted a picture of him in a gym.

WWE fans love to see Hall of Famers and older wrestlers make a comeback. The company knows it and never misses an opportunity to deliver a perfect comeback scenario for the most loved individuals.

The Great Khali made an appearance at the Superstar Spectacle in India. The Indian Superstar made his way to the ring amidst loud cheers. He spoke to the Indian fans and revealed that he had one more match left in him. Khali last competed in the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi in 2018.

It is still unclear if and when he will return to the squared circle. But his recent photo in the gym suggests it might happen pretty soon.

John Cena and Seth Rollins main-evented the WWE Superstar Spectacle

John Cena and Seth Rollins faced Kaiser and Vinci in a tag team match main event. The leader of Cenation and the former shield member hit their finishers simultaneously to win the match. The two got insane reactions from the crowd. According to most of the superstars, the atmosphere in the arena was thunderous and electric.

The fans in the arena were constantly chanting Cena's name. So before leaving the ring, the 16-time world champion took the mic to thank the crowd. He also said that he had waited for over twenty years for that moment. It was the company's second Superstar Spectacle event in Hyderabad, India.

