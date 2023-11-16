WWE Hall of Famer believes only one ending makes sense for the Bloodline story (Exclusive)

The Bloodline's story in WWE has been ongoing for quite a while. Although the faction has been mostly dominant so far, Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes that an end to the stable would happen from the inside.

With Jey Uso already away from The Bloodline, all signs seem to point to a match between him and Jimmy sometime in the future. Jey had previously commented on something similar a while back, expressing the wish to see himself facing his brother at WrestleMania. While there are no such official plans at the moment, the bout is quite possible.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Bill Apter pitched the idea for the match. He stated that it was already highly anticipated by fans, making it inevitable.

"They have not done, and they have to do this because people want it. They haven't done Uso vs. Uso. I think that's the next piece of the Bloodline feud here," said Apter. [1:33 onwards]

Teddy Long also shared his take, claiming that the bout could lead to the end of The Bloodline.

"Well if you are gonna end it, I'd maybe end it right there. You know what I mean, work something in there, maybe that ends it all. I just don't know, like I said if you are not in creative you don't know what direction they are going." [1:45 onwards]

The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso previously discussed his on-screen split with his brother in WWE

While the sudden twist of Jimmy Uso turning on Jey at SummerSlam left a massive impact on the WWE fans, the split was apparently never pitched by the brothers themselves.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport in July 2023, Jimmy claimed that he was open to a split if it happened organically.

"We never pitched a split. This naturally, organically happened. If Jey is the one right now, let’s go, and Vice versa. What’s kept us wanting to be a tag team has put us here today. We’ve been so, ‘we’re going to be the best damn tag team in the world,’ which we are. Now we also have a chance to be the best damn singles champion ever."

Only time will tell what the company has in store for The Bloodline in WWE.

