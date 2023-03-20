WWE Hall of Famer believes Sami Zayn will "eventually" be world champion

Over the past year, Sami Zayn has arguably elevated his spot in WWE from a mid-carder to a main-eventer. Following his recent rise, Hall of Famer Mick Foley feels the Canadian star may be destined for a run with the world title.

After separating himself from Roman Reigns and The Bloodline this past January, Zayn challenged The Head of The Table at Elimination Chamber 2023 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Despite losing, The Master Strategist truly established himself as a top star during his title pursuit.

Speaking on his show, Foley Is Pod, the Hall of Famer predicted Zayn to become a world champion at some point in his career.

"It might not be exactly what people want, but he’s one of those guys who’s proven that he can, I call him the gift that keeps on giving. He’s going to continue to give and I have to believe there’s going to be a Sami Zayn title run eventually." (H/T SEScoops)

Following Elimination Chamber, the former Honorary Uce has not stopped trying to take down The Bloodline. He is currently feuding with The Usos.

Sami Zayn and an old friend finally reunite

Like the former member of The Bloodline, another top WWE star who has been focused on taking down the group lately is Zayn's old ally, Kevin Owens. Despite having the same goal, it seemed as though the two lifelong friends would never get back on the same page.

However, last Friday on SmackDown, Kevin Owens finally reconciled with Sami Zayn as KO saved the former from being viciously assaulted by Jimmy and Jey Uso.

With Zayn and Owens finally on the same page, all the signs now seem to be pointing towards a WrestleMania showdown. The two friends are potentially set to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at the mega event.

What was your reaction to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens reuniting? Let us know in the comments section below.

