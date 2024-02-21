WWE Hall of Famer believes a younger superstar should've ended The Undertaker's streak

A WWE Hall of Famer thinks that The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak should have been ended by a younger superstar.

The Undertaker famously lost his streak at WrestleMania 30 against Brock Lesnar. It was one of the most shocking outcomes in WWE history, something that had angered a lot of fans due to the prestige of the streak. The Deadman even thought that Roman Reigns should have ended his streak.

"It would've done much more for Roman Reigns than it would've for Brock Lesnar," the WWE legend told Sports Illustrated back in 2020. "Roman Reigns would've made a lot more sense for me than Brock."

On a recent episode of the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash still thought that Brock Lesnar ending The Streak was a wrong decision and should have never happened. Nash also believed that Bray Wyatt should have been the one to end it the next year at WrestleMania 31.

"If anybody was going to beat 'Taker, it should have been Bray," Nash said. [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

The Undertaker defeated Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 31 and had several more matches at the Grandest Stage of Them All before retiring in late 2020. He also beat Shane McMahon, John Cena and AJ Styles, while losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33.

What did The Undertaker say to Bray Wyatt at RAW 30?

The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt had a great moment at RAW 30 last year when they confronted and attacked LA Knight. The Deadman whispered something to Wyatt, who tragically passed away on August 24, 2023.

In an interview with SportsNet, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed what he told The Eater of Worlds back then.

"I just let him know too that my phone's always on and if he needs to talk to me about things, or run things by me, that's cool," Taker said. "I would be more than glad to share my experiences with him and hopefully shine some light on questions that he has moving forward. It was a cool moment and it did exactly what I thought it would do." [H/T Wrestling Observer]

The Undertaker has, of late, opened up a lot about his incredible career and other superstars he has interacted with. It will certainly be interesting to follow his stories in the future.

Who do you think should have ended The Streak? Share your answers in the comments section below.

