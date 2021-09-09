WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix addresses the new era of NXT with an interesting take

NXT commentator Beth Phoenix was recently on WWE's The Bump, making a surprise appearance during Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell's interview. She gave her support for their upcoming wedding before addressing the new era of NXT.

Fans have been pretty skeptical over the reported changes Vince McMahon will be making to the now-former black and gold brand. This skepticism was expanded following the reveal of the new NXT logo, which showcases many different colors and looks radically different from the previous ones.

Nevertheless, Beth Phoenix has reassured everyone that NXT will be just fine. The WWE Hall of Famer is pretty excited about the brand's future, citing new talent and opportunities. She did acknowledge the fans' concerns regarding the change as well.

“Oh, I’m so excited! I mean, new beginnings. The thing is, I feel like everybody is a little bit tentative about change. Like, what’s going to happen? Is this not going to be the NXT we know and love? But that’s not the case at all," Beth Phoenix said.

"We’re leveling up as a brand. We’re going to see new faces, new talent, new excitement, new opportunities," Phoenix added. Opportunities can beget new, incredible experiences and new matches, new lineups. I feel like our audience is going to be very, very pleased with the direction that NXT is headed." (H/T: Wrestlinginc)

Next week's episode of WWE NXT is stacked

This week's episode of NXT was the final one under the black and gold banner. It was a great way to go out. The highlight of the show was Dexter Lumis' Bachelor party ahead of his wedding with Indi Hartwell. The two will get married on next week's episode - the first one of the "new" NXT.

Additionally, Raquel Gonzalez will defend her NXT Women's Championship against Franky Monet, and we will find out Samoa Joe's first challenger for his title. Tommaso Ciampa, LA Knight, Kyle O'Reilly, and Pete Dunne will face off in a number one contender's match for the NXT Championship.

Hopefully, this new era will eliminate some of the disconnects between NXT and WWE's main roster.

