WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix pens emotional message

WWE legend Beth Phoenix recently penned an emotional message on social media as she recalled a historic moment of her wrestling career. She also gave a shoutout to a former World Heavyweight Champion. The Glamazon was among the most dominant and powerful performers on the women's roster back in the day. In one of the most shocking Royal Rumble moments, she eliminated The Great Khali from the 2010 edition of the 30-man bout. Apart from Phoenix, only Chyna, Kharma, and Nia Jax have competed in a Men's Royal Rumble Match. Earlier today, the 44-year-old took to her Instagram account to post a picture of herself from the match standing right in front of The Great Khali. She disclosed several details about her Royal Rumble appearance in the captions. The three-time WWE Women's Champion noted she was told about her participation in the match three weeks before the show.&quot;Royal Rumble 2010. I was a “surprise” being only the second woman to enter the Royal Rumble following in the footsteps of the 9th Wonder of the World #Chyna. I was told 3 weeks before the event. I told NO ONE. Even my parents. I feared that if it leaked before, I would lose my chance.&quot; Beth wrote.Beth Phoenix added that her male counterparts congratulated her when she showed up for the meeting regarding the match. She further wrote about Chyna, the first woman to enter the Royal Rumble Match, in her emotional message. The former one-time WWE Divas Champion also acknowledged The Great Khali in her message.&quot;When I showed up to the Men’s Royal Rumble meeting, the men congratulated me. Patted me on the back. I felt I had earned this moment. And that my peers were proud of me. Chyna did it first. And I was fascinated with that. It was a significant moment because she broke the ceiling on women being perceived as performers capable of competing on the level of the men. Over the ten years since she defiantly entered a realm only inhabited by the men, I had watched the footage of Chyna walking that ramp a thousand times dreaming it was me. And on January 31, 2010. It was. Shout out to @thegreatkhali for making this moment with me.&quot; she added.Check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBeth Phoenix wrestled her last match two years agoBeth Phoenix bid adieu to professional wrestling in 2012. However, she came out of retirement to enter the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2018. The Glamazon then returned to compete in a handful of bouts the following year before joining the NXT commentary team.In her last in-ring appearance, Beth joined forces with Edge (aka Cope in AEW) to compete with The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Elimination Chamber 2023. The real-life couple won the match.Beth Phoenix announced her departure from WWE in August 2024. It was a year after her husband, Adam Copeland, left the global juggernaut before joining AEW. It will be interesting to see if the power couple ever returns to the Stamford-based company.