WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix teases return to the ring

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix may be planning to return to the squared circle.

The last time we saw The Glamazon compete inside a WWE ring was back at this year's Royal Rumble premium live event. She teamed up with her Hall of Fame husband "The Rated R Superstar" Edge to take on The Miz and Maryse.

Edge and The Glamazon left the matchup victorious, and Phoenix disappeared from WWE programming not too far after that.

But it appears that Phoenix might be training for a return to WWE sometime this year. A recent picture she posted on social media of her working out inside a wrestling ring has fans clamoring for a return. The Glamazon didn't reveal too much in the caption but simply tweeted out:

"Freestyle," Beth Phoenix said in a tweet.

Beth Phoenix may be preparing for a match against Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day

Beth Phoenix, seemingly preparing to get back in the ring, has touted fans to wonder who she would begin a program with.

Perhaps The Glamazon's return to the ring will involve the recent betrayal of The Judgment Day on her husband Edge.

When Rhea Ripley joined The Judgment Day at WrestleMania Backlash, Phoenix was less than pleased. Tweeting out:

"Not her *crying emoji*," The Glamazon said in a tweet.

A mixed tag team match that would see Edge and The Glamazon taking on Balor or Priest and Rhea Ripley would certainly capture the attention of the WWE Universe.

It will be interesting to see if The Glamazon returns to WWE programming alongside Edge to go to war with The Judgment Day. Vignettes began airing at WWE's Money in the Bank premium live event, with many fans speculating that they are for The Rated R Superstar.

