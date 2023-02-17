WWE Hall of Famer Billy Graham taken back to hospital, family pleads for help

WWE Hall of Famer Billy Graham has been taken back to the hospital, according to his wife Valerie.

Graham, real name Eldridge Wayne Coleman, has been dealing with severe health issues for a year now, and things seem to be worsening at this point.

It was reported a few days back that he had suffered drastic weight loss in the past month, as evident in the picture shared on social media by his wife. A new post on Facebook has Valerie requesting to pray for her husband. A GoFundMe page has also been set up for the WWE legend.

"Please pray…they have called an ambulance to take Wayne back to the Mayo…the nurse clean them dressing on his pic line this morning and apparently didn’t do something right because now it’s coming out. I know that God has him and he is under the Lords protection."

She further mentioned Billy Graham's current condition. Despite his overall deteriorating health, there have been glimmers of hope.

In the post, it can be interpreted that he had hearing issues as well, as Valerie pointed out that after two months, Graham is now able to hear her, albeit she has to speak loudly and very close to his ears.

Billy Graham was a top heel in WWE back in the 70s

Perhaps one of the most stupendous moments of Billy Graham's career in the then-WWWF was when he defeated the longest-reigning world champion of all time, Bruno Sammartino. He held on to the gold for 300 days before dropping it to Bob Backlund on February 20, 1978.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004 by The Game, Triple H.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish a speedy recovery to Billy Graham and extend our prayers to his family. The goal for the GoFundMe page is to reach $25,000.

