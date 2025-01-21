WWE Hall of Famer is brutally honest about health issues; wishes he had retired 10 years earlier

A WWE Hall of Famer has spoken up about his health issues, and he was very honest to admit that he should have retired way earlier than he did. The star has spoken about wishing he had retired 10 years before he did.

Kurt Angle is a legend of the business and has done a lot for WWE and pro wrestling in general. Now, though, he's made a confession. The former WWE Champion had previously talked about how he was carrying several health issues, including his vertebrae getting fused naturally, numb fingers, motor skills issues, and several other problems.

During his interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the Olympic gold medalist spoke about how he wished that he had ended his wrestling career 10 years earlier. In total, Angle wrestled from 1999 to 2019. Throughout that time, he suffered several injuries, several of which he wrestled through. The wrestling legend said that he wished that he would have finished his career earlier, and had he done so, he would have been healthier.

The 56-year-old added that he finally retired in 2019 because he didn't like seeing his matches back and felt that he looked like "a broken-down Kurt Angle."

"I wish I would have finished my career in WWE 10 years shorter. WWE and TNA. Instead of 20 years, I think 10 would have been enough, and I think I would have been okay. But I pushed myself further, and I got into my 40s, and I kept working at a high pace," Angle said.

The Olympian added:

"The only reason I retired is because I was losing a step. I could see it when I watched me on film. I didn't like what I saw as a broken-down Kurt Angle. I wanted them to see me in my prime." [18:46-19:26]

Former WWE Champion Kurt Angle has previously spoken about wanting to remain retired

Naturally, after such a long career and after facing several injury issues, Kurt Angle has confirmed that he does not want to return to the ring. The veteran has said so in multiple interviews.

He's currently going through surgeries and does not feel it's possible for him to ever wrestle after that.

"So, I'm going to be very busy with surgeries next year and a half. I don't think I'm going to be able to wrestle after that," he told Inside The Ropes last year. [2:46-2:52]

The star is done with his wrestling career. It will be interesting to see if he appears in a non-wrestling role in the Stamford-based company in the future.

