WWE Hall of Famer calls out Seth Rollins for inconsistency following his brutal title match at Fastlane

At WWE Fastlane, Seth Rollins successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship in a Last Man Standing Match against Shinsuke Nakamura. During his opening segment on RAW, he was called out by Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) on social media for being inconsistent.

The Visionary and The King of Strong Style put on a hard-hitting match at the premium live event, which involved weapons such as tables, chairs, nunchucks, a ladder, and a trash can. The floor padding was also removed, exposing the concrete.

Following his victory at Fastlane, Seth Rollins kicked off this week's RAW. He was involved in an in-ring segment with Drew McIntyre, which turned physical after he was attacked by Damian Priest.

Bully Ray took to Twitter to point out that the World Heavyweight Championship seemed normal physically and didn't appear to be hurt at all despite competing in a brutal match at Fastlane.

"Damn!! Seth is a very quick healer. Not a bump, bruise, cut, abrasion, contusion, laceration, limp, band-aid, gauze, hangnail…etc.," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura have both moved on to new things, and they have new rivals now. The Visionary will defend his title against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel. Meanwhile, The King of Strong Style will face Ricochet in a Falls Count Anywhere Match on RAW next week.

Do you agree with Bully Ray's take? Sound off in the comments below!