WWE Hall of Famer and Charlotte Flair share heartfelt interaction following WrestleMania weekend

Charlotte Flair and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler had a wholesome interaction on Twitter following WrestleMania 39 weekend.

Keibler joined this year's class of inductees, made up of Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, Andy Kaufman, and Tim White. Meanwhile, The Queen collided with Rhea Ripley on Night One for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The two stars put on a hard-hitting match, which was won by The Eradicator.

Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to share two photos of herself and Stacy Keibler during 'Mania weekend. In the caption, The Queen wrote that she was in awe when she saw the wrestling veteran years ago in the women's locker room. She then congratulated Keibler for her induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I can remember sitting in the women’s locker room (bc my dad brought me on the euro tour 2003) being an awe of Stacy Keibler just like Torrie Wilson said! congratulations STACY!!! Beautiful inside & out woman!" wrote Flair.

Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE 🏻 congratulations STACY!!! Beautiful inside & out woman! I can remember sitting in the women’s locker room (bc my dad brought me on the euro tour 2003) being an awe of @StacyKeibler just like @Torrie11 said! 🦋🥹🏻 congratulations STACY!!! Beautiful inside & out woman! I can remember sitting in the women’s locker room (bc my dad brought me on the euro tour 2003) being an awe of @StacyKeibler just like @Torrie11 said! 🦋🥹❤️🙏🏻 congratulations STACY!!! Beautiful inside & out woman! https://t.co/gwwymUWYvh

Stacy Keibler responded to Charlotte Flair's tweet, telling her that it made her day and she's in awe of what the 14-time women's champion has accomplished.

"This made my day! Loved seeing you last weekend! I’m in awe of YOU and what you have accomplished. Hope you had a very Happy Birthday!" said Keibler.

Stacy Keibler @StacyKeibler @MsCharlotteWWE I’m in awe of YOU and what you have accomplished Hope you had a very Happy Birthday! @Torrie11 This made my day! Loved seeing you last weekend! 🫶🥰I’m in awe of YOU and what you have accomplishedHope you had a very Happy Birthday! @MsCharlotteWWE @Torrie11 This made my day! Loved seeing you last weekend! 🫶🥰❤️ I’m in awe of YOU and what you have accomplished 🌟 Hope you had a very Happy Birthday!

Charlotte Flair is reportedly taking time off from WWE

The Queen is undoubtedly one of the best female stars in WWE history. She is a 14-time women's champion and is also one of the most prolific in-ring performers in the industry today. She has headlined WrestleMania, won the Royal Rumble, and won the first women's Hell in a Cell match.

According to reports, Charlotte Flair is taking another break from WWE after her loss at The Show of Shows at the hands of Rhea Ripley. The Queen took a lengthy break last year after losing the title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. During that time, she got married to AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE 🏻 Proud of you



🏼 Thank you @wwe universe! I may have lost tonight, but I know in my heart the championship is in good hands.🏻 Proud of you @RheaRipley_WWE Thank you @wwe universe! I may have lost tonight, but I know in my heart the championship is in good hands. 🙏🏻 Proud of you @RheaRipley_WWE ❤️👸🏼

It remains to be seen when Flair will return to the ring and what the future holds for the megastar.

