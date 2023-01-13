WWE Hall of Famer claims Hulk Hogan declined his offer to "get drunk" ahead of RAW's upcoming 30th-anniversary show 

Iconic WWE and WCW star Hulk Hogan has apparently said no to an invitation from his fellow Hall of Famer Ric Flair to get drunk before the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW.

WWE is set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the red brand on Monday, January 23rd. Two stars who have created many memorable moments on RAW are Flair and Hogan.

Whilst the two legends' appearance on the show is not yet confirmed, Ric Flair recently revealed on his To Be The Man podcast that he invited the former WWE Champion to meet and drink before the marquee event:

“I can’t wait for the 30 reunion Hogan. I said Hulk go in early. We’ll get drunk. Jesus Christ I mean, we might not be here for 31.” H/T Inside The Ropes

The Hulkster's most recent outing in WWE came at WrestleMania 37 in Tampa in 2021. He and former Tag Team Champion Titus O'Neil worked as the hosts for the Premium Live Event.

In case you missed it, you can check out the Monday Night RAW results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the New York Giants play the Minnesota Vikings this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

Ric Flair on his current relationship with Hulk Hogan

During the late 80s and early 90s The Nature Boy and Hogan were arguably the two biggest stars in the business. Both men were aiming to be positioned as the number one guy.

Speaking on another edition of To Be The Man, Flair disclosed what his and Hulk Hogan's friendship was like today, considering the difficult times they had in the past:

"To this day I am probably better friends with Hulk right now, and Kevin [Nash], than I ever have been. (...) Yeah, I stay very, I mean, we don't talk every day but I mean Kevin and I talked and linked right after his son passed away. I mean, those are the kind of conversations that mean something. (...) And Hulk, could Hulk have been better to me in the documentary? He couldn't have said anything better, could he? Yeah, and he didn't have to do that. Kevin Nash didn't have to talk nice," he said. [17:08 - 17:46] H/T Sportskeeda

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy 🏻 We Have Made History!! But More Importantly, He Has Always Been There For Me Through Hard Times! Thank You @HulkHogan We Have Made History!! But More Importantly, He Has Always Been There For Me Through Hard Times! Thank You @HulkHogan! 🙏🏻 https://t.co/6JGmhzm6Mj

Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan have faced off in the ring against each other on multiple occasions. A more notable clash was their 1991 clash for WWE at Madison Square Garden and then at Bash At The Beach in 1994 when the stars were wrestling for WCW.

Do you want Hulk Hogan to appear at RAW's 30th anniversary? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.

Poll : 0 votes