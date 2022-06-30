"This kid is so talented" - WWE Hall of Famer claims Theory has unlimited potential

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) has praised the current United States Champion Theory, claiming that he has 'unlimited potential'.

The 24-year old is currently embroiled in a feud with Bobby Lashley. The two will collide for the U.S. title at the upcoming Money In The Bank premium live event. Bobby has already defeated the champ in a gauntlet match and the duo have even competed in an old-school 'Pose-Down'.

Layfield recently appeared on WWE's The Bump and talked bout the upcoming match. He reminded everyone that Lashley's first title in WWE was the United States Championship, which he won from JBL all the way back in 2007. While talking about the former NXT talent, he had this to say:

"This kid is so talented... He reminds me of Dick Murdock. Dick Murdock was one of the most talented guys in the world and he would do crzy stuff just because he could, because he had that much talent. He'd dig himself into a hole and he'd figure out a way to get out of it. Theory is the same way. I mean this kid has unlimited potential." (39:16 to 39:35)

JBL predicts that Bobby Lashley will have the upper-hand throughout the match, but Vince McMahon's on-screen protege will somehow sneak-out a win.

Theory confronted John Cena on this week's Monday Night RAW

Theory confronted John Cena on this week's Monday Night RAW.

The 27 June episode of the red brand was a celebration of Cena's 20th anniversary with WWE. The 16-time World Champion interacted with numerous superstars backstage and cut an awesome promo in front of the crowd.

One of the wrestlers he confronted was the United States Champion. Unlike the veteran, he berated John for his attire and claimed he is on TV every week.

The two have been exchanging words on social media. And even if The Leader of Cenation made no announcements about his future during his promo, a match between the two at this year's Summerslam seems likely at this point.

Given how his booking has been over the last few months, it seems like a rocket has been strapped on Theory's back. With a potential match against John Cena on the cards, a match that requires no-title belts, the result of the United States Championship match at Money In The Bank is still up in the air.

