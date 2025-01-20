WWE Hall of Famer comes out in support of Corey Graves following the latter's online outburst

WWE star Corey Graves has been under the scanner following his online remarks suggesting he wasn't pleased about being moved to NXT. Like several other veterans, John Bradshaw Layfield has shared his thoughts on the situation in a recent interview.

Pat McAfee returned to WWE on the RAW Netflix Premiere to join Michael Cole on commentary. Following the duo's return to the red brand, the wrestling promotion moved Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore to Friday Night SmackDown, subsequently moving Graves to NXT. The 40-year-old posted an X/Twitter update, which he later deleted, to express his frustration over the recent developments.

During a recent appearance on the latest edition of Something to Wrestle, WWE Hall of Famer JBL explained why he understood Graves' angst. Referring to the latter's X/Twitter update, the 58-year-old pointed out that no one knows in what tone the color commentator wrote the text.

Trending

"I can understand. There's only three commentary spots unless you have two color commentators on a certain show like you've had before, with a three-man booth, there's only three color commentator spots. So you've got to move guys around, and that happens. I can certainly understand Corey's angst in this. I know only what was read, and certainly, text does not denote tone, so you don't know what tone this was written in," he said.

The former WWE Champion further stated that Corey Graves and Pat McAfee have been good at their jobs and hoped the Stamford-based company finds room for both of them.

"I think Corey has done an incredible job. I think Corey is an incredible commentator. I think Pat McAfee is, too. I think, look, Pat adds so much to WWE. It's wonderful that he comes in, and it's wonderful he has this huge following. He does such an incredible job. They're completely different. To me, I think there's room for both, and I certainly hope they find room for both." [H/T: Fightful]

You can listen to the entire conversation by clicking here. (Subscription required)

Expand Tweet

Wrestling veteran shared his take on the Corey Graves situation

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter shared his opinion on Corey Graves' online outburst.

The NWA Hall of Famer thinks Corey Graves' feelings were hurt after he was moved to NXT. Apter pointed out that the former WWE 24/7 Champion has been great at his job. However, management has constantly been making changes following the TKO merger.

"I don't think he used the word demoted, but he's gonna be on NXT. He felt he was doing a great job on the main rosters but all of a sudden, 'Well, we're sending you back down to NXT.' Is it a demotion? He's still with the company. But I think his feelings are very hurt. He's great at what he does. But again, it's a new corporation; they're juggling people all around the place. He might not be the only one going there, but I don't think he's very happy," he said. [From 4:02 onwards]

You can check out Bill Apter's comments in the video below:

Corey Graves was absent from NXT last week despite advertising his appearance at the show, stating he had much to say. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the color commentator.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback