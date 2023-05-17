WWE Hall of Famer comments on brutal chair shot he delivered to Eddie Guerrero

John "Bradshaw" Layfield has opened up on hitting the late, great Eddie Guerrero with one of the most brutal steel chair shots in WWE history back in 2004.

After the APA broke up, Bradshaw became JBL and finally got the chance to go on a huge singles run. He was immediately put in a feud with Guerrero for the WWE Championship, facing off for the title at Judgment Day 2004.

In that match, JBL delivered one of the most brutal chair shots ever to the head of Latino Heat. The chair was dented after the shot, with Guerrero bleeding profusely. It should be noted that WWE had not yet banned chair shots to the head at this point. The huge gash on Eddie's head was not due to the shot, but because of a botched blade job.

On the 19th anniversary of the infamous match, JBL shared the video of his vicious chair shot. He explained that there was no other way to do it because Guerrero wanted to be hit as hard as possible.

"Eddie would have been mad if it was any other way," JBL wrote on Twitter.

The match turned out to be pretty memorable and gruesome at the same time. It ended with a disqualification after Eddie Guerrero hit JBL with the WWE Championship. JBL would finally win the title more than a month later at the Great American Bash in a Texas Bullrope match.

JBL was friends with Eddie Guerrero in real life

It might not have been obvious back then, but JBL considered Eddie Guerrero one of his best friends in real life. He revealed on Lucha Libre Online last year that Guerrero was one of his groomsmen during his wedding. Layfield also spoke during Eddie's funeral in 2005.

"Eddie was everything to me," JBL said. "He was a good friend of mine. He was a groomsman at my wedding and I did part of his eulogy, because we were such good friends. But Eddie wanted me to succeed and Eddie was the right guy. If it had been anybody but Eddie Guerrero to start with, I don't think JBL, you guys wouldn't be interviewing me today."

Guerrero passed away on November 13, 2005 due to acute heart failure. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006, with JBL joining him in 2020.

Where would you rank Eddie Guerrero among the greatest of all time? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes