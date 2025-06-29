WWE Hall of Famer comments on CM Punk's real-life change after recent events (Exclusive)

CM Punk recently made headlines after he was targeted by a former WWE star, who had some critical words for him. This has sparked discussion in the pro wrestling community, with Hall of Famer Teddy Long also weighing in.

The former WWE star being talked about, Matt Riddle, claimed that The Second City Saint was very difficult to work with backstage. He also said that Punk was never satisfied, despite getting World Title runs. According to Teddy Long, these claims don’t hold much water given how Punk has evolved over the years.

Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer said that while Punk had changed, he still didn't tolerate things he disagreed with.

"I agree with that. He is a different person. But don't get me wrong, he is still the same guy now. And he don't take no mess off of nobody. You know what I mean. That's what I like about him." [2:40 onwards]

Dutch Mantell shares a similar opinion about the WWE star

Like Teddy Long, Dutch Mantell also believes that The Second City Saint was only difficult to work with during the early stages of his career.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the former on-screen manager said that Punk had grown for the better.

"You know it's always steeped in half-truths and half made up stuff. But I have heard the same thing about CM Punk. He was hard to work with. I think he was maybe hard to work with, I heard, back when he was just starting out." [2:10 onwards]

Only time will tell if CM Punk will comment on the topic as well.

