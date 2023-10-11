WWE Hall of Famer comments on Liv Morgan potentially joining his stable

A WWE Hall of Famer has reacted to the idea of Liv Morgan potentially joining his faction.

Morgan has been on hiatus from the company for several months. She hasn't competed in a match since the July 17th edition of RAW and was featured in the recently released film The Kill Room, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman.

She took to social media today to reveal her new glasses and asked wrestling fans for their thoughts. The USA Network responded to the post and claimed that she could join The Dudley Boys if the stable ever needed a new duchess.

However, Bully Ray reacted to the interaction on social media and shot down the idea. Bully Ray noted that there can only ever be one duchess, and that title belongs to WWE Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler.

"Theres only 1 Duchess pal… 🤓," he posted.

Raquel Rodriguez begs for Liv Morgan to return to WWE

Liv Morgan's tag team partner is anxiously awaiting her return to WWE.

Raquel Rodriguez recently pushed Rhea Ripley to the limit at Payback last month, but The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio interfered to cost her the match. She battled Ripley once again for the Women's World Championship on the September 11th episode of RAW, and Mysterio was barred from ringside during the match.

However, Nia Jax made her shocking return to the company and attacked Rodriguez outside the ring. The Irresistible Force then went after Rhea Ripley after she was able to retain the title in the match.

Speaking on a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Raquel Rodriguez said that it was hard to find people to trust in the women's division, and pleaded for Liv Morgan to return.

"I am staying on my toes. If there is one thing that I have learned about this division, it is that you can not trust anyone. No, nobody. I need Liv. I need Liv," she said.

Liv Morgan has developed a very strong fanbase and has been missed on RAW every week. Only time will tell when the 29-year-old will return to the company and if she will want to reunite with Raquel Rodriguez down the line.

Would you like to see Liv Morgan return to WWE as a singles star or in a tag team with Raquel Rodriguez? Let us know in the comments section below.