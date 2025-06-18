WWE Hall of Famer comments on massive prank against John Cena

A WWE Hall of Famer recently reminisced about a massive prank that fooled everyone, including John Cena, on live television over a decade ago. The veteran dropped a short message regarding the segment.

In one of the most memorable swerves in WWE history, World's Strongest Man, Mark Henry, delivered an emotional retirement speech with John Cena joining him in the ring on the June 17, 2013, edition of Monday Night RAW. However, it turned out to be a ruse, as he took out The Cenation Leader with a World's Strongest Slam and stated he had "plenty left in the tank."

Mark Henry recently took to his X/Twitter account to reshare a user's post recalling the iconic segment that took place 12 years ago. The 54-year-old told the fans never to let it fade away.

"Never let them forget!" he wrote.

Mark Henry believes popular WWE stable should "ruin wrestling" like John Cena

One of the biggest claims that John Cena made after turning heel at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event was that he would "ruin wrestling." Last month, WWE veteran Mark Henry stated that he wanted the Wyatt Sicks to do the same following their SmackDown debut.

Speaking on a previous edition of the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry noted that he would have the mysterious group demand a championship. The veteran added that Wyatt Sicks should further hijack the show until they receive the title opportunity.

"I would have them come out and ruin everything. Just like John Cena said he was gonna ruin wrestling, I would have the Wyatt Sicks do the same version of what John Cena's doing. 'We're gonna ruin everything. You will not have a successful championship match. You will not have a successful tag team match. You will not have a successful trios [triple threat match]. Nothing is gonna go well unless we get the opportunity for those titles.' End of story," he said.

The Wyatt Sicks wrestled their first match of 2025 last week on Friday Night SmackDown. The faction's Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy defeated the Motor City Machine Guns in a traditional tag team match. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the mysterious group.

