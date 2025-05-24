WWE group should "ruin wrestling" like John Cena, Mark Henry thinks

John Cena vowed to "ruin wrestling" after defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. Reacting to the latest SmackDown episode, Hall of Famer Mark Henry explained why The Wyatt Sicks should have the same intentions as Cena.

After a five-month absence, The Wyatt Sicks returned during the Street Profits' WWE Tag Team Championship defense against Fraxiom on May 23. Uncle Howdy's faction received a positive crowd reaction before attacking both teams, Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa.

Henry said on Busted Open that The Wyatt Sicks should continue targeting people until they receive title opportunities:

"I would have them come out and ruin everything. Just like John Cena said he was gonna ruin wrestling, I would have The Wyatt Sicks do the same version of what John Cena's doing. 'We're gonna ruin everything. You will not have a successful championship match. You will not have a successful tag team match. You will not have a successful trios [triple threat match]. Nothing is gonna go well unless we get the opportunity for those titles.' End of story." [1:06 – 1:36]

The Wyatt Sicks consists of Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Nikki Cross, and Uncle Howdy. The popular group's lengthy absence was reportedly due to Howdy, aka Bo Dallas, sustaining an injury.

Mark Henry on The Wyatt Sicks' WWE future

The stable debuted in June 2024 as a tribute to Bo Dallas' brother Bray Wyatt. Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, passed away in August 2023 at the age of 36 after suffering a heart attack.

Mark Henry was a member of the Nation of Domination faction in 1998. Moving forward, he would like The Wyatt Sicks to become the latest in a long line of legendary WWE groups.

"We don't want it to be another unsuccessful faction because you look at the history of wrestling, for all the successful [Four] Horsemen, Nation, D-X [D-Generation X], then you have these factions that just fell on deaf ears," Henry added. "Not mentioning them because that's reaching into the negativity and I'm not trying to do that, but I want them to be listed as one of those factions that we all remembered and loved." [9:13 – 9:46]

The Wyatt Sicks' return took place on what would have been Bray Wyatt's 38th birthday. The group celebrated the former WWE Champion by posing in front of a cake at the end of SmackDown.

