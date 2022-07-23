"Loved competing against you" - WCW legend comments on Vince McMahon retiring from WWE

Vince McMahon has retired from WWE and a long-time rival has wished the 76-year-old well in his retirement.

Eric Bischoff and WCW took McMahon and WWE to the limit during the Monday Night Wars. Bischoff has since launched a podcast called 83 Weeks, a nod to when Monday Nitro outraded WWE RAW in the ratings competition. The Monday Night Wars came to an end in March 2001 when Vince purchased WCW. WWE won the war and Bischoff started appearing for the promotion the following year.

After it was announced that Vince was stepping away from WWE, Eric Bischoff took to Twitter to send his respect to his former rival. Eric said that he loved competing against Vince and will always respect the business that he has built.

"Loved competing against you, and will always respect thee business you built," Bischoff wrote.

Eric Bischoff @EBischoff Loved competing against you, and will always respect the business you built. Loved competing against you, and will always respect the business you built. https://t.co/V7k6oeNr4p

Wrestling fans react to Eric Bischoff and Vince McMahon

Eric Bischoff made a couple of appearances for All Elite Wrestling before returning to WWE in December 2021, where he officiated a wedding ceremony between The Miz and Maryse.

Bischoff was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. Wrestling fans responded to the former WCW boss and some claimed that the Attitude Era was the best time to be a wrestling fan. A member of the WWE Universe added that their favorite moment was when Vince announced Eric as the RAW GM.

Ben @toughferret 🏼 @EBischoff You two gave us fans a lifetime of memories and the most exciting era this business has ever seen! @EBischoff You two gave us fans a lifetime of memories and the most exciting era this business has ever seen! 🙌🏼

Yan @menameyan @EBischoff The moment Vince introduced you as GM was one of my favourite moments in wrestling history @EBischoff The moment Vince introduced you as GM was one of my favourite moments in wrestling history

Tyler Han @tylerh6991 @EBischoff The only man to ever defeat Vince 83 straight weeks @EBischoff The only man to ever defeat Vince 83 straight weeks

What do you think of Eric Bischoff's comments? Let us know down below!

Who was that 1 WWE Superstar who could tell Vince McMahon to F- off? An ex-WWE writer tells us here.

LIVE POLL Q. Was the Attitude Era the best time to be a wrestling fan? Yes No 6 votes so far