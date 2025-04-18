WWE Hall of Famer comments on whether he will manage HEEL Cody Rhodes in the future

Cody Rhodes has been portraying a babyface persona for over three years now since he returned to WWE. Ahead of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Paul Heyman addressed a hypothetical scenario of managing a villainous version of the 39-year-old star.
The American Nightmare returned to the Stamford-based promotion at WrestleMania 38. Since 2022, Rhodes has become a fan favorite. The star found his crowning moment when he finished the story by dethroning Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at last year's Showcase of the Immortals.
On the SI Media podcast, host Jimmy Traina asked The Wiseman to share his thoughts on managing Cody Rhodes if he were to turn heel down the line. Paul Heyman explained that the current storyline and Rhodes' established heroic character arc made this an irrelevant consideration. Therefore, the WWE Hall of Famer concluded that this was not a topic requiring immediate thought.
"How would our personas gel? I don't have that answer and haven't had to put thought into it because it's not on the table at the moment, because of where he [Cody Rhodes] is as a protagonist, as a hero. So, it's not something we have to think about today," Heyman said. [From 43:31 to 43:51]
Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE
Watch the full interview below:
Paul Heyman praises WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes
At WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, The Wiseman is set to be in CM Punk's corner for his Triple-Threat Match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena in the main event of Night 2 of The Showcase of the Immortals.
In the same interview, Paul Heyman broke his on-screen character to praise The American Nightmare. The veteran said he loves Rhodes and claimed he's a remarkable professional:
"I love Cody Rhodes, I respect Cody Rhodes, I admire Cody Rhodes, I have an affinity for Cody Rhodes. I've witnessed Cody Rhodes' growth on a daily basis up close now for several years. He is a remarkable professional, the likes of which we've never seen, even in John Cena," he said.
It will be exciting to see if The Voice of the Voiceless picks up a big victory over his opponents in his first-ever WrestleMania main event, especially now that he has The Wiseman on his side.
Please credit the SI Media podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.