"Better than anybody I've seen in WWE" - Hall of Famer compares Becky Lynch to Paul Heyman

Eric Bischoff believes Becky Lynch’s social media strategy is as good as Paul Heyman’s ability to deliver promos in WWE.

In 2018, Lynch began posting in-character tweets to call out her on-screen rivals, including Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. Her popularity with WWE fans ultimately led her to the main event of WrestleMania 35, where she won the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships.

Bischoff, WCW’s former Executive Producer and Senior Vice President, appeared on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast. He praised Lynch’s use of social media and encouraged more superstars to follow her example:

“Better than anybody I’ve seen in WWE. She’s as good at it as Paul Heyman is at promos.” Bischoff continued, “I’ve been on my own social media, I’ve put her over so much because I want other people to look at her and go, ‘Huh? I wanna do it kinda like she does it.’”

While Becky Lynch is no longer as prolific on social media as she once was, the RAW star almost always remains in character when she posts online. As the tweet above shows, she uses Twitter to further her WWE storylines instead of sharing details about her personal life.

Eric Bischoff cannot understand why WWE stars do not post like Becky Lynch

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE “Talent hits a target others cannot hit. Genius hits a target others cannot see.”



I am genius. “Talent hits a target others cannot hit. Genius hits a target others cannot see.”I am genius. https://t.co/iCENNQPsDF

Without criticizing any specific superstars, the former SmackDown Executive Director questioned why so many people in WWE use social media to post about themselves.

Eric Bischoff thinks fans will become more interested in storylines if superstars mostly post in-character remarks online:

“You’re playing a certain character on television and then you [post on social media], ‘But this is who I really am.’ [Sigh] I don’t wanna know that. I wanna believe in the character.”

Bischoff has been a fan of Lynch’s work for several years, particularly since she became known as The Man in 2018. He said in 2021 that her heel persona is the best character in wrestling right now.

