WWE Hall of Famer confesses he was "traumatized" by controversial storyline

A WWE Hall of Famer has disclosed that a controversial storyline traumatized him as a child.

In late 2002, Kane and Triple H had a rivalry that everyone would like to forget. The storyline involved a fictional character, Katie Vick, who died in a car accident while The Big Red Machine was driving her home.

The Game then accused Kane of necrophilia in a storyline that is still regarded as one of the worst the WWE has ever produced two decades later.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray took to Twitter today to respond to a question asked by the account "Out of Context Human Race." The question was, "What movie traumatized you as a kid?" and Bully Ray responded with "The Story of Katie Vick."

"The Story of Katie Vick. 🤣," he tweeted.

Bully Ray was not a big fan of the Katie Vick storyline.

Bully Ray compares WWE star Dominik Mysterio to Don Callis

Bully Ray recently claimed that there are only two legitimate heels left in the business, Don Callis and Dominik Mysterio.

Don Callis is putting together a faction to oppose The Elite in AEW and was attacked by a fan at TripleMania XXXI. Following his rivalry against his father, Dominik Mysterio has been unable to say a word during a promo without the WWE Universe relentlessly booing him.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the 52-year-old said nobody gets heat from the crowd like Don Callis and The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio.

"There are only two .... but Don Callis and Dominik Mysterio are legitimate heels. There is nobody cheering in the crowd for Don Callis, there is nobody cheering in the crowd for Dominik Mysterio. And when I talk about heels and babyfaces being loved and hated, my two best examples right now as far as heels are concerned Dom Mysterio and Don Callis," Bully Ray said. [From 15:07 - 15:49]

While the Katie Vick storyline was an incredible miss by WWE, the company has been knocking it out of the park lately in terms of creating rivalries that fans get invested in.

It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for young stars such as Dominik Mysterio as they continue improving on the main roster.

