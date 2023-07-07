WWE Hall of Famer has cryptic reaction to Edge’s upcoming appearance on controversial talk show

A WWE Hall of Famer had a cryptic reaction to Edge's upcoming appearance on a WWE talk show that is set to take place on SmackDown.

WWE recently advertised that Edge will make an appearance on the Grayson Waller Effect this week on SmackDown and the former's wife Beth Phoenix reacted to the announcement. This will be the first round that fans will get to witness the former WWE Champion since his loss in the first round of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament.

The announcement has fans feeling excited as to what the Rated R Superstar will say after all these months. Beth Phoenix also took to Twitter to share her reaction to the announcement.

Finn Balor heaps praise on Edge

Finn Balor and the Rated R Superstar were involved in a very long rivalry that lasted several months. During this feud, the two men shared the ring multiple times in many intense matches.

Despite their onscreen rivalry, Balor admitted that he is a huge admirer of the Rated R Superstar in a recent interview with Corey Graves on his After the Bell podcast.

"It goes back a lot further than what you've seen on screen. I've been a huge admirer of Edge not only as a performer but as a person his whole career. We became close many, many years ago. When he retired, I was personally disappointed for the fact that I thought I'd missed out on that opportunity to possibly someday share the ring with him. I always admired how he transitioned out of pro wrestling so gracefully. I thought if someday I'm gonna retire from this business, I want to do it the same way Edge has done it." [From 42:42 to 43:22]

The Hall of Famer's return after several weeks has raised a lot of speculation. It will be interesting to know the real reason behind his return this week on SmackDown.

What do you think the WWE Hall of Famer will say on the Grayson Waller Effect? Sound off in the comments.

