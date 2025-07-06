WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley shares heartbreaking family news

WWE legend D-Von Dudley is one of the most popular names in the entire pro wrestling industry. He has had a decorated career as an in-ring performer and has also been a producer for the Stamford-based company in the past.

Since retiring from full-time in-ring action, the legend has been very active on social media. Dudley recently took to Instagram to reveal that his mother-in-law passed away in March 2024. He shared a short video, featuring some beautiful moments from his family, and added a heartfelt note.

Dudley disclosed that he and his family had a very tough time in March last year. While the family was trying to cope with the loss, the passing of his mother-in-law still ached the Hall of Famer's heart.

“March 2024 was very hard on the family, a lot of trials and tribulations that we all went through. With time and faith in God, the days seem to get a little easier, but our hearts still hurt. We miss you ….. Until we meet again. Rest in peace,” Dudley wrote.

We at Sportskeeda offer our heartfelt condolences to Dudley and his entire family.

D-Von Dudley revealed he had a crush on WWE legend

D-Von Dudley has always been a fan favorite and doesn't shy away from expressing his thoughts. He once revealed a surprising fact that not many might have known. On an episode of WWE Ride Along, Dudley disclosed that he had a huge crush on Stephanie McMahon back in the day and would have loved to date her.

"I would have loved to have dated Stephanie McMahon. I am infatuated with Stephanie McMahon. She is beautiful inside and out, funny, charismatic. She is everything that I would think that a woman should be if I wasn't [sic] married [laughs]," D-Von Dudley said.

D-Von made an appearance on WWE NXT at the 2300 Arena in November 2024 to reunite with Bubba Ray Dudley after a tag team match. Fans have since been waiting for his return to the Stamford-based company.

