DDP says rumored returning top WWE star should show "respect" to pro wrestling (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page was not pleased with Ronda Rousey's comments about pro wrestling. He feels the former UFC star should show more respect towards pro wrestling if she returns to WWE.

Rousey, after exiting WWE in 2019, hit out at fans and the pro wrestling business, calling it "fake," which led to several current and former stars hitting out at her comments.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, Page criticized Rousey's comments, following rumors that she may return to WWE at the Royal Rumble. He stated that pro wrestling is hard on the body and people suffer injuries in the ring. (From 4:13 onwards)

"For starters, Ronda has talked a lot of sh*t about wrestling. You remember? That wasn't cool, Ronda. That was not cool. Brock (Lesnar), who was the baddest man on the planet at one point, he never talked smack about what we do, cause what we do is harder than what they do, (harder) physically on the body."

DDP added:

"From Dan Severn on down, UFC Hall of Famer, 'respect'. Josh Barnett - respect. You got to have some respect there for what we do if you're going to come back and forth and make the money. That's the way I just personally feel."

DDP believes that a clash between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey could be "money" and that Vince McMahon would want to book the match, despite Rousey's comments about pro wrestling. He also praised the former UFC star's performances.

Ronda Rousey to return at WWE Royal Rumble?

Recent reports have indicated that the former UFC star will be at Saturday's Royal Rumble.

Another report has claimed that Rousey could face off against the current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, at this year's WrestleMania. Rousey's last match was at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, when she main evented the show along with Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

