WWE Hall of Famer declares Seth Rollins the MVP of 2023 following his victory at Night of Champions

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has heaped praise on Seth Rollins and declared him the MVP of 2023.

The Visionary defeated AJ Styles at the Night of Champions premium live event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this past Saturday to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. He has consistently been putting on good matches with the likes of Finn Balor, Logan Paul and The Miz. He's now the top champion of Monday Night RAW, and unlike Roman Reigns, he'll be a fighting champion.

Mick Foley recently took to Instagram to congratulate Seth Rollins on his victory at Night of Champions. He also revealed that the WWE star is his Most Valuable Player of 2023 so far.

"ROLLINS IS MY MVP! I may be a little late to the party here, but I want to give my utmost congratulations to @wwerollins on his victory at Night of Champions. Rollins was already an all-time great before this recent renaissance, where his character just took an abrupt turn and became one of the most enjoyable performers in recent history. His recent run — which includes a seeming inability to have a bad match with anyone — combined with the connection that his character has made with the audience, makes him my MVP thus far in 2023," wrote Foley.

Seth Rollins discusses his plans for the World Heavyweight Championship

The Visionary is one of the most decorated stars in WWE right now, and he got to add the new World Heavyweight Title to his list of accolades. His other world title runs include the WWE and Universal Championship.

During his appearance on The Bump, Seth Rollins stated that he wants to defend his title against anyone from anywhere across the globe.

"I want the competition. I want anybody from any brand. I don't care if it's SmackDown, Raw, NXT. I don't care if it’s from anywhere across the globe. I want people to come through that curtain. I want them to challenge me, whether it's a shot at the title, whether it's the title itself, whether it's a tag match, six-man, cage match, doesn't matter to me," said Rollins.

Seth Rollins recently teamed up with AJ Styles to take on The Judgment Day in a tag team match on RAW. It'll be interesting to see who his first challenger will be.

