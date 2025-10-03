WWE Hall of Famer defends Triple H after recent concerning reaction (Exclusive)

While Triple H has helped WWE evolve in some very impactful ways since his rise to power, the recent WrestlePalooza PLE did not seem to garner as much positive feedback as hoped. According to Hall of Famer Teddy Long, though, there is an overlooked reason behind the reaction.

WrestlePalooza received a C rating from ESPN recently, sparking buzz in the pro-wrestling community. However, Teddy Long thinks that the rating does not accurately reflect the true success of the PLE, considering ESPN did not take into account the differences between pro-wrestling programming and other sports, such as basketball and Football.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"ESPN are not wrestling people, number one. They don't really understand business like we understand it. So they are looking for a lot of hype, and they are looking for a big huge number because they do big huge numbers with football, basketball, whatever else they have. But they've got to understand, this is not football. This is professional wrestling. (...) I am sure it was better than a C. But I mean to even get a C on ESPN, I think that's not bad."

Bill Apter also did not agree with the rating ESPN gave WWE WrestlePalooza

According to Bill Apter, the ESPN rating does not reflect the actual fan reaction to the WWE event.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter said:

"That's the C that they graded it. Perhaps there were a lot of fans that I saw on social media, who said that a C was not apropo. Some of them said an A, A+ or a B was apropo. The Stephanie Vaquer IYO SKY match was fabulous. Was absolutely fabulous."

As of now, it remains to be seen what Triple H will do to address the situation.

Shubhajit Deb is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading.

